Breaking News
Rescue operation halted for crashed aircraft in Nepal due to snow
NCB vigilance probe indicates no extortion bid made to let off Aryan Khan
Maharashtra: Navneet Rana, husband, supporters booked for norm violations during welcome procession, temple event
Punjab: Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa district
Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police
Home > News > World News > Article > Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere

Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere

Updated on: 29 May,2022 04:31 PM IST  |  Vatican City
AP |

Top

Among the churchmen tapped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay, and Brazil, in keeping with Francis' determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic church

Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere

Pope Francis. Pic/PTI


Pope Francis said Sunday he will elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican this summer.

Among the churchmen tapped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay, and Brazil, in keeping with Francis' determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic church.




Francis read out his choices at the end of his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St. Peter's Square. At least 16 of the new cardinals will be younger than 80 and thus eligible to vote for the next pontiff in secret conclave.


The pope said he will conduct the consistory, as the ceremony to elevate churchmen to cardinal's rank is known, on August 27.

Other new cardinals hail from France and from San Diego, California, while three are prelates who currently hold top positions at the Vatican.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

world news india national news pope francis

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK