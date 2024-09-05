Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Pope urges Indonesia to fight extremism

Pope urges Indonesia to fight extremism

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Jakarta
Agencies |

Cannons boomed as Francis joined Widodo on the veranda of the palace along with President-elect Prabowo Subianto

Pope Francis and President Joko Widodo review honor guards. Pic/X

Pope Francis urged Indonesia to live up to its promise of “harmony in diversity” and fight religious intolerance on Wednesday, as he set a rigorous pace for an 11-day, four-nation trip through tropical Southeast Asia and Oceania that will test his stamina and health.


Francis had a packed first full day in Indonesia, meeting with outgoing President Joko Widodo and other Indonesian authorities at the presidential palace and then greeting Catholic priests, nuns and seminarians at Jakarta’s main cathedral in the afternoon.



Cannons boomed as Francis joined Widodo on the veranda of the palace along with President-elect Prabowo Subianto. A marching band, stiff-legged troops and children in traditional Indonesian dress welcomed the first pope to visit in 35 years.


In his remarks, Francis compared the country’s human diversity to the archipelago’s 17,000 islands. He said each one contributes something specific to form “a magnificent mosaic, in which each tile is an irreplaceable element in creating a great original and precious work”.

Lightning damages Rome’s ancient Constantine Arch

Lightning struck Rome’s Constantine Arch near the Colosseum during a violent thunderstorm, loosening fragments from the ancient structure. The fragments from Tuesday’s lightning strike were immediately gathered and secured by workers at the Colosseum Archeological Park, officials said. The extent of the damage was being evaluated. “Our workers arrived immediately after the lightning strike. All of the fragments were recovered and secured,’’ the park said.

