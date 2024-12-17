Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Popeye Tintin enter public domain on Jan 1

Popeye, Tintin, enter public domain on Jan 1

Updated on: 17 December,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  North Carolina
Agencies |

Top

But it includes a deep well of canonical works whose 95-year copyright maximums will expire. And the Disney icon’s public domain presence expands

Popeye, Tintin, enter public domain on Jan 1

Popeye the sailor; (right) Tintin and his pet ‘Snowie’. File pics

Listen to this article
Popeye, Tintin, enter public domain on Jan 1
x
00:00

Popeye can punch without permission and Tintin can roam freely starting in 2025. The two classic comic characters who first appeared in 1929 are among the intellectual properties becoming public domain in the US on January 1. That means they can be used and repurposed without permission or payment to copyright holders.


This year’s crop lacks the landmark vibes of last year’s entrance of Mickey Mouse into the public domain. But it includes a deep well of canonical works whose 95-year copyright maximums will expire. And the Disney icon’s public domain presence expands.


“It’s a trove! There are a dozen new Mickey cartoons—he speaks for the first time and dons his white gloves,” said Jennifer Jenkins, director of Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain. “There are masterpieces from Faulkner and Hemingway, the first sound films from Alfred Hitchcock, Cecil B DeMille, and John Ford, and amazing music from Fats Waller, Cole Porter, and George Gershwin. Pretty exciting!”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK