Princess Yuriko of Japan passes away at 101

Princess Yuriko

Japanese Princess Yuriko, the wife of wartime Emperor Hirohito’s brother and the oldest member of the imperial family, has died after her health deteriorated recently, palace officials said. She was 101.

Yuriko died on Friday at a Tokyo hospital, the Imperial Household Agency said. It did not announce the cause of death, but Japanese media said it was pneumonia.

