Princess Yuriko of Japan passes away at 101

Princess Yuriko of Japan passes away at 101

Updated on: 16 November,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Yuriko died on Friday at a Tokyo hospital, the Imperial Household Agency said. It did not announce the cause of death, but Japanese media said it was neumonia

Japanese Princess Yuriko, the wife of wartime Emperor Hirohito’s brother and the oldest member of the imperial family, has died after her health deteriorated recently, palace officials said. She was 101.


Yuriko died on Friday at a Tokyo hospital, the Imperial Household Agency said. It did not announce the cause of death, but Japanese media said it was pneumonia.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


