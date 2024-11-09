Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Japans Ishiba vows deeper ties with US amid regional tension

Japan’s Ishiba vows deeper ties with US amid regional tension

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

Japan’s PM vows military buildup and US alliance as tensions with China and North Korea rise

Japan’s Ishiba vows deeper ties with US amid regional tension

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba who took office on October 1, 2024. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Japan’s Ishiba vows deeper ties with US amid regional tension
x
00:00

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday renewed a pledge to build up his country’s military and deepen its alliance with the United States under President-elect Donald Trump.


According to Ishiba, breaches of Japanese airspace by Chinese and Russian warplanes earlier this year, not only violated Japanese sovereignty, but also threatened the safety of Japan and are absolutely unacceptable. He said Japan faces growing threats from China’s accelerating military activity around Japanese coasts and from North Korea’s repeated missile firings.


The Japan-US alliance is the lynchpin for strengthening Japan’s diplomacy and security, Ishiba said, pledging to elevate Japan’s ties with the United States and work closely with Trump as they agreed during a brief telephone conversation on Thursday.


Ishiba took office on October 1, replacing his predecessor Fumio Kishida, but his governing coalition badly lost a recent parliamentary election and could face difficulty pursuing his party’s planned policies and budget plans in coming months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

japan united states of america news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK