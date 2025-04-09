The government reinforced heavy security with over 2000 police personnel deployed to avert any untoward incident.

The protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Pro-monarchy protests held in Kathmandu x 00:00

The pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a protest rally on Tuesday, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state.

Thousands of workers, leaders, and cadres of RPP and other monarchy supporters who carried photographs of former king Gyanendra Shah participated in the rally led by party chairman Rajendra Lingden at Balkhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The government reinforced heavy security with over 2000 police personnel deployed to avert any untoward incident.

