Pro monarchy protests held in Kathmandu

Pro-monarchy protests held in Kathmandu

Updated on: 09 April,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
Agencies

The government reinforced heavy security with over 2000 police personnel deployed to avert any untoward incident.

Pro-monarchy protests held in Kathmandu

The protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Pro-monarchy protests held in Kathmandu
The pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a protest rally on Tuesday, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state.


Thousands of workers, leaders, and cadres of RPP and other monarchy supporters who carried photographs of former king Gyanendra Shah participated in the rally led by party chairman Rajendra Lingden at Balkhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu. 


The government reinforced heavy security with over 2000 police personnel deployed to avert any untoward incident.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

