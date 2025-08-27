Breaking News
Protests demanding release of Gaza hostages held

Protests demanding release of Gaza hostages held

Updated on: 27 August,2025 12:32 PM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Protesters in Israel blocked highways and burned tires demanding a ceasefire to free hostages in Gaza, even as leaders pushed for an expanded offensive against Hamas. Meanwhile, Australia cut diplomatic ties with Iran, accusing it of orchestrating antisemitic attacks, while Israel vowed to maintain positions in Syria’s Golan Heights.

Protests demanding release of Gaza hostages held

Israelis protest while calling for action to secure their release hostages held in Gaza, in northern Israel, on Tuesday. PIC/AFP

Protests demanding release of Gaza hostages held
Protesters in Israel on Tuesday torched tires, blocked highways and clamoured for a ceasefire that would free hostages still in Gaza, as Israeli leaders pressed ahead with plans for an offensive which they argue is needed to crush Hamas.

The disruption came as Palestinians in Gaza braced for the expanded offensive against a backdrop of displacement, destruction and parts of the territory plunging into famine. It also came a day after deadly strikes against Gaza’s main hospital killed 20 people including medics and journalists.



Israel’s Minister of Defence Israel Katz also declared that the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) will remain on the peak of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, within Syrian territory, and in Israel’s declared security zone in Syria that he said is “necessary to protect the Golan and Galilee settlements from threats looming from the Syrian side as the main lesson from the events of October 7.”


Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of organising two antisemitic attacks in Australia last year, and said the country was cutting off diplomatic relations with Tehran in response.

