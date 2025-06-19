Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Push to give terror group tag to Bishnoi gang in Canada

Push to give ‘terror group’ tag to Bishnoi gang in Canada

Updated on: 19 June,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  British Columbia
Agencies |

Top

David Eby said on Tuesday that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been linked to extortions and other crimes against South Asian community members in BC, Alberta and Ontario

Push to give 'terror group' tag to Bishnoi gang in Canada

British Columbia premier, David Eby. PIC/X/@Dave_Eby

Canadian politician and the premier of British Columbia, David Eby, is set to ask Canadian PM Mark Carney to declare the Bishnoi gang a “terrorist group”, as reported by the Vancouver Sun. Eby said that this is an issue of huge concern not only in British Columbia but also in Alberta and Ontario.

He said on Tuesday that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been linked to extortions and other crimes against South Asian community members in BC, Alberta and Ontario. Hence, he said he would write to Prime Minister Mark Carney to ask that the gang be given the terrorist designation “to enable police to be able to use the necessary tools to investigate.”


According to the Vancouver Sun, police have said South Asian community members are being extorted for cash under the threat of violence or death, and the gang has been linked to some of those threats.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

Canada Lawrence Bishnoi Bishnoi gang

