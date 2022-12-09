Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > World News > Article > Putin acknowledges Russias war in Ukraine could be a long one

Putin acknowledges Russia’s war in Ukraine could be a long one

Updated on: 09 December,2022 08:33 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Ukraine and its allies say the invasion amounts to an imperialist land grab

Putin acknowledges Russia’s war in Ukraine could be a long one

Remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Pic/AFP


Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but said for now there will be no second call-up of soldiers. Putin has rarely spoken about the duration of a war that he began more than nine months ago but told loyalists in a televised meeting on Wednesday it could go on for some time yet.


“This can be a long process,” he said. Russia has been forced into a series of significant retreats in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensives, waged with increasing stocks of Western weaponry, in the east and south since July. Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation” in February, saying Ukraine’s deepening ties with the West posed a security threat. Ukraine and its allies say the invasion amounts to an imperialist land grab.



Also Read: Conserving history is everyone’s responsibility


Putin, in his remarks, said the risk of a nuclear war was growing but Russia would not recklessly threaten to use such weapons. “We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are,” Putin said. “We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country ... But we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor.” About 1,50,000 of the 3,00,000 reservists called up in September and October had been deployed in Ukraine, 77,000 in combat units, Putin said. The remaining 150,000 were still at training centres. “Under these conditions, talk about any additional mobilisation measures simply makes no sense,” Putin said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Have you converted your home furniture to suit the hybrid working culture?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
russia vladimir putin ukraine world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK