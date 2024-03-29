Quran-burning Iraqi plans to move to Norway

“I am on my way to Norway,” Momika said in an interview published Wednesday by Swedish tabloid Expressen

Salwan Momika has staged several desecrations. File Pic/X

An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden told a newspaper on Wednesday that he would seek asylum in neighbouring Norway in the wake of a deportation order by authorities in Stockholm. Salwan Momika, 37, has staged several burnings and desecrations of the sacred book of Islam in Sweden over the past few years.

“I am on my way to Norway,” Momika said in an interview published Wednesday by Swedish tabloid Expressen. “Sweden only accepts terrorists who are granted asylum and given protection, while philosophers and thinkers are expelled.” Videos of Momika’s provocative Quran burnings got worldwide publicity and raised anger in Muslim nations, leading to riots and unrest in many places. He is currently being investigated by Swedish authorities for incitement against ethnic groups in Sweden.

