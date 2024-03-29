Breaking News
Quran burning Iraqi plans to move to Norway
Quran-burning Iraqi plans to move to Norway

Updated on: 29 March,2024 06:04 AM IST  |  Stockholm
Agencies

“I am on my way to Norway,” Momika said in an interview published Wednesday by Swedish tabloid Expressen

Salwan Momika has staged several desecrations. File Pic/X

An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden told a newspaper on Wednesday that he would seek asylum in neighbouring Norway in the wake of a deportation order by authorities in Stockholm. Salwan Momika, 37, has staged several burnings and desecrations of the sacred book of Islam in Sweden over the past few years.


“I am on my way to Norway,” Momika said in an interview published Wednesday by Swedish tabloid Expressen. “Sweden only accepts terrorists who are granted asylum and given protection, while philosophers and thinkers are expelled.” Videos of Momika’s provocative Quran burnings got worldwide publicity and raised anger in Muslim nations, leading to riots and unrest in many places. He is currently being investigated by Swedish authorities for incitement against ethnic groups in Sweden.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


