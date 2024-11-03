Breaking News
Ramayana’s footprints in China’s history

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

At a symposium on ‘Ramayana—A Timeless Guide’ Chinese scholars made presentations tracing the routes through which Ramayana reached China

Sun Wukong has resemblance to Hanuman. Representation pic

China has had footprints of the stories of Ramayana cloaked in Buddhist scriptures for centuries, scholars said, bringing to the fore perhaps for the first time, the influence of Hinduism in the country’s history.


At a symposium on ‘Ramayana—A Timeless Guide’ Chinese scholars made presentations tracing the routes through which Ramayana reached China.


