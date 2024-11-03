Ramayana’s footprints in China’s history

At a symposium on ‘Ramayana—A Timeless Guide’ Chinese scholars made presentations tracing the routes through which Ramayana reached China

Sun Wukong has resemblance to Hanuman. Representation pic

China has had footprints of the stories of Ramayana cloaked in Buddhist scriptures for centuries, scholars said, bringing to the fore perhaps for the first time, the influence of Hinduism in the country’s history.

