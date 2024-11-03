His comment comes days after the troops of India and China completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh. On October 21, the Foreign Secretary had said that an agreement had been finalised between the two countries following negotiations over the past several weeks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the Indian community in Brisbane on Sunday. Pic/X

India and China have made "some progress" in disengagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Sunday, describing it as a "welcome" move that opens up the possibility for further developments. His comments follow the recent completion of disengagement at two friction points, Demchok and Depsang Plains, in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army has commenced verification patrols at Depsang, while patrolling at Demchok began on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In terms of India and China, yes, we have made some progress. You know, our relations were very, very disturbed for reasons all of you know. We have made some progress in what we call disengagement, which is when troops were very close to each other, with the possibility that could lead to some untoward incident," Jaishankar said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

"There are very large numbers of Chinese troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control who were not there before 2020. And we, in turn, have counter-deployed. There are other aspects of the relationship, which also got affected during this period. So clearly, we have to see after the disengagement, what is the direction we go. But we do think the disengagement is a welcome step. It opens up the possibility that other steps could happen," he added.

Jaishankar noted that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia last month, there was an expectation that "both the national security advisor and myself, we would meet our counterpart. So that's where things are."

On October 21, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in Delhi that an agreement had been finalised between India and China after negotiations over the past several weeks, aimed at resolving the issues that arose in 2020. The agreement focused on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, marking a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

Relations between India and China deteriorated sharply following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

PM engaged in meetings with leaders of both countries: Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war

According to PTI, Jaishankar, who arrived in Brisbane earlier in the day for the first leg of his two-nation tour, remarked that there are currently "two conflicts, which are in everybody's mind." "One is Ukraine. And one is what is happening in the Middle East. In different ways, we are trying to do something in both," he stated.

Regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Jaishankar explained that India is making efforts to bring diplomacy back to the forefront, with Prime Minister Modi personally engaged in meetings with leaders of both countries. The minister noted that the Prime Minister visited Russia in July and Ukraine in August, meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately in June and September, and having another meeting last month with President Vladimir Putin in Kazan.

Jaishankar highlighted that the ongoing conflict incurs costs for the world, apart from the costs to Russia and Ukraine. "So, it is a situation which does call for some degree of activity or proactive diplomacy. We are trying to do that," he said.

"When we began doing it, I think there was a certain degree of skepticism, to be honest. I would say today, there is a much greater understanding, especially among Western countries. We have very strong support from the Global South as well for our endeavours. So we are, you know, hoping that through multiple conversations, we are able to create some common ground," he added.

India supports dialogue and diplomacy, and not war, Modi had said at the BRICS Summit in Russia last month.

On the situation in the Middle East, Jaishankar noted that it is very different. "At the moment, the effort is more to prevent the conflict from spreading. And, here, one of the gaps is the inability of Iran and Israel to talk to each other directly. So different countries are trying to see if they can, you know, bridge that gap. We happen to be one of them," he stated, without providing further details.

EAM to inaugurate India's fourth consulate in Australia

On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia last month, Prime Minister Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who emphasised the need for peace in West Asia and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all parties, amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

According to PTI, Jaishankar described the Ukraine-Russia conflict and tensions in the Middle East as very worrying. "In a globalised world, conflict or instability anywhere has implications everywhere. I mean, you see that in inflation, you see that in energy, in food, in disrupted supply chains. So, that's one of the reasons we are approaching it the way we are," he said.

Regarding the Quad, he remarked that the four-member grouping has a greater purpose. "You have four democracies, four market economies, four countries with a strong record of global contributions. All of whom, by the way, happen to be maritime nations, who have found a kind of a common agenda on which to work," he noted, referring to the bloc comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the US.

"I mean, the Quad does many things. I mean, from connectivity and climate forecasting to fellowships. So there is a whole sort of set of activities out here," he added in response to another question.

During his visit, Jaishankar will inaugurate India's fourth consulate in Australia and co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

(With PTI inputs)