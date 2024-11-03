In Brisbane, EAM S Jaishankar highlighted the evolving India-Australia relationship, citing leadership, changing global dynamics, and the Indian diaspora as key factors. He stressed that the deepening ties are a result of proactive efforts from both nations.

Jaishankar credits Modi’s leadership and global changes for stronger India-Australia ties. Active efforts and shared values drive the evolving relationship. Jaishankar opens India’s new consulate in Brisbane, signifying closer ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reflected on the deepening India-Australia relationship, highlighting four essential factors that have contributed to the significant progress between the two nations. Speaking to the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Jaishankar emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian government, the changing global landscape, and the efforts of the Indian diaspora were instrumental in the evolution of this bilateral partnership.

Jaishankar acknowledged that a decade ago, Australia may not have been considered one of India's pivotal allies. However, the dynamics have transformed considerably. "This is my fifth visit to Australia in the last three years," he noted. "I first visited Australia as Foreign Secretary. Just before boarding my flight, I launched a book that highlighted seven crucial friendships of India, with Australia as one of them. I told the author that if he had written this book ten years ago, Australia might not have made the list. That’s how much the relationship has changed over the last decade. There are four key reasons for this transformation – Prime Minister Modi, Australia, the world, and all of you [the diaspora]. That is why the relationship has come a long way," he said.

The External Affairs Minister recounted a conversation he had with Prime Minister Modi in 2014, shortly after Modi took office. At the time, the Prime Minister asked why India’s relationship with Australia hadn’t progressed further despite the shared values and cultural connections. According to Jaishankar, this question prompted a reassessment of the relationship, inspiring both governments to explore untapped potential.

Jaishankar observed that the bond between India and Australia is grounded in natural affinities, including shared language, culture, and traditions. Yet, he stressed that the growth of this relationship has not been on “autopilot,” explaining that genuine effort, leadership, and ambition have been required from both sides. “Prime Minister Modi asked me why our relationship with Australia hadn’t developed further, despite a natural alignment in language, faith, and tradition. At the time, I couldn’t answer, as I hadn’t given it much thought,” Jaishankar admitted. He continued, “Reflecting now, I realise that such partnerships don’t progress automatically – they require concerted efforts, visionary leadership, and ambition. At both ends, leaders and people alike recognised the value of this connection and committed to building it.”

Jaishankar’s visit to Australia spans five days, from 3 November to 7 November. During this period, he will also inaugurate the fourth Indian consulate in Australia, which is scheduled to open in Brisbane on 4 November. This new consulate will further support the growing Indian community and enhance diplomatic and trade ties between the nations.

Upon his arrival in Brisbane, Jaishankar shared his enthusiasm on social media platform X, writing, "Namaste Australia! Landed in Brisbane today. Look forward to productive engagements over the next few days to take forward the India-Australia Dosti."

India and Australia have deepened their strategic and economic ties in recent years, with both nations collaborating across various sectors, from trade and education to defence. Both countries are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) alongside the United States and Japan, underscoring their shared commitment to regional stability and security.

The Indian diaspora in Australia has played a crucial role in strengthening the relationship, contributing not only to the Australian economy but also fostering people-to-people connections. Jaishankar’s remarks underscore the vital role that the diaspora plays in shaping India’s global partnerships. As per ANI, he reiterated that the India-Australia relationship is now marked by mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to fostering peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from ANI)