Relatives bury children killed in Russia’s Friday missile attack

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Uman
Women cry next to a memorial for the victims who died during Friday’s Russian attack on a residential building in Uman on Sunday. Pic/AP

Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this Ukrainian city, while fighting in the 14-month-long war claimed more lives elsewhere. Almost all 23 victims of the attack on Friday died when two missiles hit an apartment building in Uman.


Also Read: Secret peace ‘mission,’ help for Ukraine kids



Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said six children were among the dead. As mourners held candles, crossed themselves and sang, the priest at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God “Quick to Hear” waved a vessel containing incense over the coffins. He said the deaths had hit the entire community hard.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

russia ukraine world news

