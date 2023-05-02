Relatives bury children killed in Russia’s Friday missile attack

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said six children were among the dead. As mourners held candles, crossed themselves and sang, the priest at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God “Quick to Hear” waved a vessel containing incense over the coffins. He said the deaths had hit the entire community hard

Women cry next to a memorial for the victims who died during Friday’s Russian attack on a residential building in Uman on Sunday. Pic/AP

Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this Ukrainian city, while fighting in the 14-month-long war claimed more lives elsewhere. Almost all 23 victims of the attack on Friday died when two missiles hit an apartment building in Uman.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said six children were among the dead. As mourners held candles, crossed themselves and sang, the priest at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God “Quick to Hear” waved a vessel containing incense over the coffins. He said the deaths had hit the entire community hard.

