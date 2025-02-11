Breaking News
British MP calls for removal of Bengali signboard from London station receives support from Musk

British MP calls for removal of 'Bengali signboard from London station’; receives support from Musk

Updated on: 11 February,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only.” His post received mixed reactions from the X users

Dual signage at Whitechapel Station. Pic/ X/@RupertLowe10

A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London’s Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only. 


Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, posted a picture on X of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station, stating:  “This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only.” His post received mixed reactions from the X users.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Elon Musk news world news london International news

