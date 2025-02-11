This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only.” His post received mixed reactions from the X users

Dual signage at Whitechapel Station. Pic/ X/@RupertLowe10

A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London’s Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only.

Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, posted a picture on X of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station, stating: “This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only.” His post received mixed reactions from the X users.

