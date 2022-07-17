Renewed attacks strike Ukraine

Seven civilians were killed and 14 more received injuries over in the most recent 24 hours in cities in Ukraine’s embattled eastern Donetsk region, its governor said on Saturday

Locals search for documents in the debris of a destroyed house. PIC/AP

Russia stepped up its onslaught against Ukraine on Saturday, with civilian casualties reported in several areas of the country. At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv in the early hours, a regional police chief said.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the deputy head of Kharkiv’s regional police force, said that the rockets were likely fired from Russian territory. Chuhuiv lies some 120 kilometers from the border. “Four Russian rockets, presumably fired from around (the Russian city of) Belgorod at night, at about 3.30 pm, hit a residential building, a school and administrative buildings,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook. “The bodies of three people were found under the rubble. Three more were injured. The victims are civilians,” Bolvinov added.

Russia’s defense chief told troops to step up operations across Ukrainian territory. Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on the Donbas, covering Donetsk and Luhansk, but Russian forces also have been pounding other parts of the country in a relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine.

07

Number of civilians killed in one day

