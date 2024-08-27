Minister tells Italian counterpart that Israel will be punished for Hamas chief’s killing

People inspect charred remains of a car hit by an Israeli strike in Sidon, Lebanon. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Response to Israel will be definitive, calculated: Iran x 00:00

An Iranian minister has vowed to punish Israel over the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in a telephone call with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani on Sunday night said that “Iran’s reaction to Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran is definitive and will be measured and calculated”, news outlet IRNA reported.

“We do not fear escalation, yet do not seek it-unlike Israel”, Araghchi wrote on his X social media post, detailing his conversation with Tajani.

Tajani also expressed concern over the spread of insecurity in the region and urged all parties to practice self-restraint and Iran to help in reducing tensions, the country’s state media reported.

Hostage release talks will continue

A round of high-level talks in Cairo meant to bring about a ceasefire and hostage deal to at least temporarily end the 10-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza ended Sunday without a final agreement, a US official said. But talks will continue at lower levels in the coming days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever