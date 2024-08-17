Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Egypt Qatar US announce new round of talks to reach final decision on Gaza ceasefire in Cairo

Egypt, Qatar, US announce new round of talks to reach final decision on Gaza ceasefire in Cairo

Updated on: 17 August,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Dubai
ANI |

Top

According to the statement, the United States, with the support of Qatar and Egypt, presented on Friday a proposal that narrows the gaps between them and aligns with the principles set out by President Biden on 31st May 2024 and UN Security Council Resolution 2735

Egypt, Qatar, US announce new round of talks to reach final decision on Gaza ceasefire in Cairo

Displaced Palestinian children play with kites in Rafah, near the border of Egypt. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Egypt, Qatar, US announce new round of talks to reach final decision on Gaza ceasefire in Cairo
x
00:00

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States announced Friday in a joint statement that senior officials from the three countries will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week in a new round of talks, hoping to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.


"Over the past 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have engaged in intensive negotiations as mediators aimed at securing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of captives and detainees, the joint statement said as quoted by Ahram Online.



According to the statement, the United States, with the support of Qatar and Egypt, presented on Friday a proposal that narrows the gaps between them and aligns with the principles set out by President Biden on 31st May 2024 and UN Security Council Resolution 2735.


"This proposal builds on points of agreement reached over the past week and bridges the remaining gaps in a way that allows for the swift implementation of the agreement," the statement added.

Technical teams will continue to work on the implementation details, including arrangements for the comprehensive humanitarian aspects of the agreement and issues related to captives and detainees, the statement revealed.

"The time has come to release the captives and detainees, initiate a ceasefire, and implement this agreement. The path is now paved to achieve this outcome, save lives, provide relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalate regional tensions," the statement read.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

egypt qatar cairo gaza strip world news israel united states of america International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK