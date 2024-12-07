Breaking News
Road accident in Ivory Coast leaves 26 dead 28 injured

Road accident in Ivory Coast leaves 26 dead, 28 injured

Updated on: 07 December,2024 02:41 PM IST  |  Abidjan
AP |

Ten of the 26 killed died in a fire that followed the collision, according to the ministry.

Road accident in Ivory Coast leaves 26 dead, 28 injured

Road accident in Ivory Coast leaves 26 dead, 28 injured
A fiery crash involving two minibuses in Ivory Coast on Friday killed at least 26 people and injured 28 more, authorities said. The two vehicles collided in Brokoua, a village in the centre west of the country, the transportation ministry said in a statement without providing further details. However, the statement said an investigation was launched.


Ten of the 26 killed died in a fire that followed the collision, according to the ministry. Videos from the scene from local media outlets showed the two vehicles in flames. ¿The Minister of Transport invites, once again, all road users to be more vigilant in road traffic, by respecting traffic regulations,¿ the statement read.


Accidents are common in the west African country due to dilapidated roads and reckless driving, killing over 1,000 people annually, according to the ministry. Last month, 21 people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a road accident. Earlier this year, a tanker truck crashed into a bus in northern Ivory Coast, leaving 13 people dead and injuring 44.


Last year, authorities introduced a point-based driver's license, granting each driver a total of 12 points that can be gradually taken away depending on violations committed. Cameras were also set up on the country's main roads to fine offenders.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

