Ron DeSantis signs death penalty, crime bills as 2024 run looms

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill allowing the death penalty in child rape convictions, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that banned capital punishment in such cases. DeSantis, a Republican, also signed two other components of his criminal justice legislative package during a ceremony at a policing museum in a city outside Orlando.

The governor, who is expected to announce a run for president in the coming weeks, has leaned into an aggressive conservative agenda on crime and other issues ahead of his expected candidacy as he seeks to bolster support among the Republican base.

The signings came as DeSantis has faced widespread criticism over his battle with Disney and marked his first appearance after an overseas trade mission, with the routinely on-message governor returning to practiced rhetoric about his ability to implement conservative policy.

