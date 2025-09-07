With 805 drones and decoys overnight on Sunday, Ukraine faces largest such attack since the full-scale invasion. There were nine missile hits and 56 drone strikes in 37 locations across Ukraine. Debris from shot-down drones and missiles fell on 8 locations, reports says

Smoke rises over the government headquarters in Kyiv, following Russian drone and missile strikes Pic/PTI

Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and decoys overnight on Sunday, the largest such attack since the full-scale invasion.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, confirmed to the Associated Press that Sunday's attack was the largest Russian drone strike.

Russia also launched 13 missiles of various types. Ukraine shot down and neutralised 747 drones and four missiles, according to a statement from the Air Force.

There were nine missile hits and 56 drone strikes in 37 locations across Ukraine. Debris from shot-down drones and missiles fell on 8 locations. Read More

