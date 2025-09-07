Breaking News
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Over 36,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai till 6 am
Maharashtra Police bust Telangana mephedrone factory, 12 arrested, drugs seized
Mumbai: Major accident during Ganesh Visarjan due to electric wire in Sakinaka
Mumbai weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Palghar, heavy showers likely in city and Thane
Mumbai rains boost lake levels to 96.90 per cent across seven reservoirs
Mumbai: Major accident during Ganesh Visarjan due to electric wire in Sakinaka
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia assaults Ukraine with over 800 drones decoys largest such attack in war

Russia assaults Ukraine with over 800 drones, decoys, largest such attack in war

Updated on: 07 September,2025 01:29 PM IST  |  Kyiv
PTI |

Top

With 805 drones and decoys overnight on Sunday, Ukraine faces largest such attack since the full-scale invasion. There were nine missile hits and 56 drone strikes in 37 locations across Ukraine. Debris from shot-down drones and missiles fell on 8 locations, reports says

Russia assaults Ukraine with over 800 drones, decoys, largest such attack in war

Smoke rises over the government headquarters in Kyiv, following Russian drone and missile strikes Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Russia assaults Ukraine with over 800 drones, decoys, largest such attack in war
x
00:00

Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and decoys overnight on Sunday, the largest such attack since the full-scale invasion.
Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, confirmed to the Associated Press that Sunday's attack was the largest Russian drone strike.
Russia also launched 13 missiles of various types.

Ukraine shot down and neutralised 747 drones and four missiles, according to a statement from the Air Force.
There were nine missile hits and 56 drone strikes in 37 locations across Ukraine. Debris from shot-down drones and missiles fell on 8 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and decoys overnight on Sunday, the largest such attack since the full-scale invasion.
Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, confirmed to the Associated Press that Sunday's attack was the largest Russian drone strike.
Russia also launched 13 missiles of various types.

Ukraine shot down and neutralised 747 drones and four missiles, according to a statement from the Air Force.
There were nine missile hits and 56 drone strikes in 37 locations across Ukraine. Debris from shot-down drones and missiles fell on 8 locations.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

russia ukraine country news Attack Drone International news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK