Acting on the instructions of NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde, over 100 sanitation workers, officers, and inspectors worked through the night until 4 am, armed with mechanised sweeping machines, sewer jetting equipment, and garbage transport vehicles. By dawn, they had collected and transported 21 tonnes of waste to the Turbhe processing facility. The clean-up covered not just the exhibition centre but also adjoining stretches of Sector 30 Vashi, the Tunga Hotel area, and parts of the Sion-Panvel highway.

Within hours of the Maratha agitation concluding at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) swung into action with a massive overnight clean-up drive that restored normalcy before sunrise. With thousands of protestors camping at the venue and nearby areas in Vashi, civic officials had anticipated a huge sanitation challenge.

The operation was closely monitored by Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Ajay Gadade. Morning walkers and office-goers were surprised to find spotless roads and grounds, despite the massive influx of protesters just the day before. “Honestly, I expected to see filth everywhere this morning. But when I came for my walk, the entire stretch was clean. The NMMC staff has really done a good job,” said Vinod Jain, a resident of Sector 29, Vashi.

Shweta Pandey, a sales representative at Inorbit Mall, Vashi, added, “We often criticise the NMMC for problems in the city, but this time they deserve full credit.” Even commuters expressed relief. “Traffic was a nightmare during the protest. At least the roads were clean and clear when we resumed work today,” said Pritam Pansare, who works in Belapur.