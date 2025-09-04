Breaking News
Navi Mumbai civic body clears tonnes of waste overnight after Maratha morcha

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Amarjeet Singh | mailbag@mid-day.com

Navi Mumbai civic body lifts tonnes of waste in marathon clean-up after Maratha Morcha; with thousands of protestors camping at the venue and nearby areas in Vashi, civic officials had anticipated a huge sanitation challenge.

Navi Mumbai civic body clears tonnes of waste overnight after Maratha morcha

The cleanliness drive continued late into the night at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre and nearby areas. Pics/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai civic body clears tonnes of waste overnight after Maratha morcha
Within hours of the Maratha agitation concluding at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) swung into action with a massive overnight clean-up drive that restored normalcy before sunrise. With thousands of protestors camping at the venue and nearby areas in Vashi, civic officials had anticipated a huge sanitation challenge.

Acting on the instructions of NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde, over 100 sanitation workers, officers, and inspectors worked through the night until 4 am, armed with mechanised sweeping machines, sewer jetting equipment, and garbage transport vehicles. By dawn, they had collected and transported 21 tonnes of waste to the Turbhe processing facility. The clean-up covered not just the exhibition centre but also adjoining stretches of Sector 30 Vashi, the Tunga Hotel area, and parts of the Sion-Panvel highway.

The operation was closely monitored by Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Ajay Gadade. Morning walkers and office-goers were surprised to find spotless roads and grounds, despite the massive influx of protesters just the day before. “Honestly, I expected to see filth everywhere this morning. But when I came for my walk, the entire stretch was clean. The NMMC staff has really done a good job,” said Vinod Jain, a resident of Sector 29, Vashi.

Shweta Pandey, a sales representative at Inorbit Mall, Vashi, added, “We often criticise the NMMC for problems in the city, but this time they deserve full credit.” Even commuters expressed relief. “Traffic was a nightmare during the protest. At least the roads were clean and clear when we resumed work today,” said Pritam Pansare, who works in Belapur.

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

