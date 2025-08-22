The attack came days after US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement

Amid peace talks, Russia on Thursday launched its largest wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in more than a month, leaving nine civilians dead, CNN reported, citing Ukrainian authorities. The attack came days after US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement. In the overnight attack, Russia launched a total of 574 strike drones and 40 missiles on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He also accused Russia of targeting American-owned enterprises in Zakarpattia.

"Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records. They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people. Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines. And yet, it was also a target for the Russians. This is very telling. The fire at the facility is still being extinguished. As of now, 15 people have been reported injured in the strike - all have received the necessary assistance," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

"First responders are also working across many other regions, from Zaporizhzhia to Volyn. In total, overnight, 574 strike drones and 40 missiles were launched against Ukraine. A significant portion was intercepted, but unfortunately, not all," he added. Zelenskyy suggested that Russia have no intention of engaging in substantive negotiations to end this war. He urged his allies to pressure Russia through sanctions and tariffs.

"And the Russians carried out this attack as if nothing had changed at all, as if there were no global efforts to stop this war. This requires a response. There is still no signal from Moscow that they truly intend to engage in substantive negotiations and end this war. Pressure is needed. Strong sanctions, strong tariffs. I thank everyone who is helping," he said. Following the attack, US President Donald Trump hinted at allowing Ukraine to "fight back" against Russia, marking a departure from his earlier peace stance, as he said, "It is very impossible, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invading country."

Promising "interesting times ahead," Donald Trump criticised Joe Biden for not allowing Ukraine to "fight back" against Russia, calling the former US President "grossly incompetent" for his action, reiterating that the war would never have happened if he (Trump) was the President.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!"

The attack has further escalated the conflict, indicating the complete failure of the meeting in Alaska between Trump and Putin to establish any solid ground for the ceasefire. However, after the meeting, Trump had suggested a trilateral meeting involving him, Putin and Zelenskyy in the near future. Trump has also promised that the US would be involved in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. The US leader said that there would be some form of security guarantees for Ukraine, but did not reveal whether this would involve US troops. However, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of US sending troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

"The president has definitively stated US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies. The president understands that security guarantees are crucial to ensuring a lasting peace. He has directed his national security team to coordinate with our friends in Europe and also to continue to cooperate and discuss these matters with Ukraine and Russia as well," she said.

Upon being asked if the US would provide 'air' as a security option, Leavitt said that it was a possibility. "It is an option and a possibility. I certainly won't rule out anything as far as military options that the president has at his disposal. I'll let him do that. I can tell you he's ruled out boots on the ground," she said.

