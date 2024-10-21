Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed the independence of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit, emphasising the group's continued relevance despite recent disruptions. Lavrov highlighted BRICS' focus on collaboration for mutual benefit, underscoring its growing global influence
Key Highlights
- Lavrov reaffirms RIC troika`s independence ahead of BRICS summit.
- BRICS focused on mutual benefit and global influence growth.
- Proposal for new BRICS partner country category to be discussed.
As the BRICS summit approaches, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated the significance of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika, describing it as an "independent mechanism" that continues to exist despite not convening recently due to various circumstances, as reported by ANI.
Lavrov's comments were made in an interview with Argumenty I Fakty, a Moscow-based news outlet, and were shared by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin from October 22-23 to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. This marks PM Modi's second trip to Russia this year, following his earlier visit in July, which was his first bilateral trip since assuming office for a third term.
In the interview, Lavrov remarked, "BRICS epitomises the shifts that have long been underway in the global economy." He noted the emergence of new centres of economic growth, which carry increasing financial and political influence. He highlighted the transition of the global development epicentre from the Euro-Atlantic region towards Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific, a trend identified by economists from a private Western bank that led to the formation of BRICS, a term derived from their study based on objective statistical data, as per ANI.
Lavrov explained that the formation of BRICS was part of a broader initiative proposed by Yevgeny Primakov in the 1990s, who suggested regular meetings within the RIC troika. While these meetings have not taken place for some time, Lavrov assured that the troika remains a viable entity. He mentioned that Brazil later joined the group, transforming it into BRIC, and South Africa's inclusion established BRICS, representing some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.
"BRICS has prioritised the needs of its nations, and interest in the grouping continues to grow. It is a consortium where no single nation leads or is led," Lavrov stated, underscoring the group's commitment to enhancing the collective potential of its members and formulating strategies for mutual benefit.
He elaborated that BRICS plans and projects are based on real-world needs, with experts from various sectors—such as trade, logistics, and modern communication technologies—working together. Recent gatherings of tax service experts aimed to share experiences and enhance collaboration among member nations.
Regarding the future of BRICS, Lavrov indicated that efforts are underway to introduce a new category for partner countries. These countries will enjoy extensive rights and privileges, almost equivalent to those of permanent members, with only a few exceptions. This proposal is set to be presented to BRICS leaders during the Kazan meeting, according to ANI.
Lavrov praised BRICS for its focus on cooperation rather than competition, stating, "What makes BRICS and other World Majority or Global East associations that do not include Western countries stand out is that they are not created for the purpose of struggling or fighting with anyone." Instead, these alliances are designed to leverage their competitive advantages, such as geographical location and shared history.
The origins of the BRIC grouping date back to 2006, when the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, and China first met in St Petersburg. After a series of high-level meetings, the inaugural BRIC summit took place in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009. The group was later expanded to BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa in 2010. This year, BRICS welcomed four new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.
As the summit approaches, the emphasis on collaboration and mutual benefit continues to resonate within BRICS, showcasing its role in the evolving global landscape.
(With Inputs from ANI)
