The NLW seeks to promote a unified "One Government" approach, aligning all participants with national objectives and fostering a culture of lifelong learning, the initiative will encourage various forms of engagement among individual participants and their respective ministries and departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article PM Modi to launch National Learning Week x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Karmayogi Saptah', which is National Learning Week on Saturday. The initiative aims to enhance both individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants, his office said, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched in September 2020, ‘Mission Karmayogi’ has made significant strides in creating a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian values while maintaining a global outlook.

The National Learning Week (NLW) is positioned as the largest event of its kind, designed to give new energy to the commitment to learning and development among civil servants.

The NLW seeks to promote a unified "One Government" approach, aligning all participants with national objectives and fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

The initiative will encourage various forms of engagement among individual participants and their respective ministries and departments.

During the NLW, each "karmayogi" will pledge to complete at least four hours of competency-linked learning.

This can be achieved through a combination of role-based modules on iGOT platform, webinars (public lectures/policy master classes) and policy master classes by eminent persons.

Throughout the week, notable speakers will present talks in their areas of expertise, aiming to enhance citizen-centric service delivery.

Additionally, the ministries, departments and organisations will host seminars and workshops focused on developing specific competencies relevant to their domains.

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 8th edition of the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

After the inauguration, he inspected the exhibition at the venue, accompanied by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This is the first time the ITU-WTSA has been hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific.

PM Modi made a fervent pitch for framing of a global digital framework, with clear-cut dos and don'ts for ethical use of technology.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and India Mobile Congress, he said just like the aviation sector, where the global community has framed a comprehensive framework, the digital world too needs rules and regulations.

Talking of India's experience, he said after the expeditious roll out, 5G telecom services are now available in most places across the country and work on 6G has already begun.

Giving out statistics, the Prime Minister said India has in the last decade become an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer, and has laid an optic fibre network that is eight-time more than the distance between earth and the moon.

(With inputs from PTI)