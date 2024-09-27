Team India bag bronze at Asia Pacific Padel Cup in Indonesia

The pair of Aryan Goveas and Rahul Motwani began strongly in the bronze medal match against Malaysia, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5
The bronze medal-winning Indian padel team in Bali recently
Team India won the bronze medal in the first edition of the Asia Pacific Padel Cup which was held at Bali, Indonesia, from September 19 to 22. Padel, a cross between tennis and squash, is a racquet sport for doubles played on an enclosed court smaller than a tennis court.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Sinner survives scare in Beijing
India beat Malaysia 3-0 to win bronze and finish behind Philippines and Indonesia. The pair of Aryan Goveas and Rahul Motwani began strongly in the bronze medal match against Malaysia, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Tulsi Mehta and Vaibhavi Deshmukh made it 2-0 for India, winning their encounter 6-2, 7-6 (1), while the second girls pairing of Jenai Billimoria and Johan Fernandes wrapped up the best of five tie, with an easy 6-0, 6-1 victory.