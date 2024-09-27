Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Team India bag bronze at Asia Pacific Padel Cup in Indonesia

Team India bag bronze at Asia Pacific Padel Cup in Indonesia

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The pair of Aryan Goveas and Rahul Motwani began strongly in the bronze medal match against Malaysia, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Team India bag bronze at Asia Pacific Padel Cup in Indonesia

The bronze medal-winning Indian padel team in Bali recently

Listen to this article
Team India bag bronze at Asia Pacific Padel Cup in Indonesia
x
00:00

Team India won the bronze medal in the first edition of the Asia Pacific Padel Cup which was held at Bali, Indonesia, from September 19 to 22. Padel, a cross between tennis and squash, is a racquet sport for doubles played on an enclosed court smaller than a tennis court.


Also Read: Sinner survives scare in Beijing


India beat Malaysia 3-0 to win bronze and finish behind Philippines and Indonesia. The pair of Aryan Goveas and Rahul Motwani began strongly in the bronze medal match against Malaysia, winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Tulsi Mehta and Vaibhavi Deshmukh made it 2-0 for India, winning their encounter 6-2, 7-6 (1), while the second girls pairing of Jenai Billimoria and Johan Fernandes wrapped up the best of five tie, with an easy 6-0, 6-1 victory.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

squash sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK