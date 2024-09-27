Sinner survives scare in Beijing

“In the first set, I was struggling to return his serve and he broke me. I just tried to stay there mentally. The first round at any tournament is never easy,” Sinner said

Jannik Sinner at the China Open. Pic/AFP

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner overcame a scare from Nicolas Jarry to begin his defence of the China Open title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 first-round victory on Thursday.

The Italian extended his win streak to 12 after titles at Cincinnati and the US Open, his second Grand Slam title this year. Sinner’s record over the past 52 weeks stands at 76-6.

“In the first set, I was struggling to return his serve and he broke me. I just tried to stay there mentally. The first round at any tournament is never easy,” Sinner said.

