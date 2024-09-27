LeBron, son Bronny could be first father-son duo on NBA court soon

“We don’t have anything planned per se in terms of commitment to do it this way,” Redick said as he and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka met with reporters at the team’s training facility

LeBron James (right) with son Bronny. Pic/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James and son Bronny are poised to become the first father-son duo on an NBA court this season, but the Lakers are still formulating plans for that moment, new coach JJ Redick said Wednesday.

“We don’t have anything planned per se in terms of commitment to do it this way,” Redick said as he and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka met with reporters at the team’s training facility.

“We obviously have talked about it as a staff, and we’ve gotten into some specifics of what that might look like, but we haven’t committed to anything. And obviously there’s a discussion to be had once we’re all together with Bronny and LeBron, too. They should be a part of that discussion as well.”

Redick told The Lowe Post podcast on Tuesday that he expected the historic moment to come “sooner rather than later.” But it’s likely that Bronny James, who turns 20 in October, will spend a significant amount of time playing in the developmental G League.

Four-time MVP LeBron James 39, is heading into his 22nd NBA campaign, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season. He also led Team USA to Olympic gold in Paris. Redick said utilising James’s skills while maintaining his health throughout the season would be key. “Everyone is cognizant of the fact that he’s almost 40, but when we’ve watched the pickup games, he’s going full tilt” he said.

Pelinka said: “The challenge may be on Bronny, like in our pickup game recently he got switched on to LeBron, and LeBron took him baseline and up and under the glass. The words exchanged later were more challenging probably.”

