LeBron James produced special wins Daytime Emmy award

LeBron James-produced special wins Daytime Emmy award

Updated on: 18 December,2023 04:35 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
AP |

Top

James has previously won three Sports Emmy awards, including one this year for "The Redeem Team" about the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team

LeBron James-produced special wins Daytime Emmy award

Lebron James (Pic: AFP)

A show produced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has won a Daytime Emmy.


"Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism" won for outstanding daytime special at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles.


The YouTube Originals special was executive produced by James and his business partner Maverick Carter as well as three others. It was hosted by Ilana Glazer, Moshe Kasher and Idina Menzel.

James has previously won three Sports Emmy awards, including one this year for "The Redeem Team" about the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

basketball sports news International Sports News International Sports News Update Sports Update

