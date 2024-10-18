Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also heaped praises on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and said, he is a down-to-earth leader; the Maharashtra CM also spoke about the NDA meeting held on Thursday

Lauding Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Haryana assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'magic' worked in Haryana, while all the poll predictions failed, reported news agency ANI.

He also heaped praises on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and said, he is a down-to-earth leader.

Speaking to reporters, CM Shinde said, "Modi's magic worked in Haryana and all the analysis and survey predictions failed. There was a double-engine government in Haryana and people decided that the party in power in the centre and state could work for us, I am sure that the same thing will be repeated in Maharashtra too," reported ANI.

"Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini is a down-to-earth leader and works on the ground. We got the opportunity to attend his swearing-in ceremony," he added, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra CM also spoke about the NDA meeting held on Thursday.

"Under the chairmanship of PM Modi a meeting was also held with all (of NDA-ruled states) the CM and DCMs, in that meeting development and various welfare schemes were discussed," Shinde said, reported ANI.

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Thursday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Nayab Saini and his council of ministers at a ceremony held at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Several prominent leaders attended the event, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and other CMs from BJP-ruled states were also present.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Anil Vij, along with MLAs such as Shruti Choudhary, were inducted as ministers in CM Saini's Cabinet on Thursday. BJP MLAs, including Arti Singh Rao from Ateli, Rajesh Nagar from Tigaon, Gaurav Gautam from Palwal, Arvind Kumar Sharma from Gohana, Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur, Ranbir Singh Gangwa from Barwala, and Krishan Bedi from Narwana, also took their oaths as ministers in the Haryana government. MLAs Krishan Lal Panwar from Israna, Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur, Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat, Vipul Goel from Faridabad, Shruti Choudhry from Toshan, and former Deputy CM Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt were sworn in as cabinet ministers.

The BJP formed its third successive government in Haryana after winning 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections, while the Congress secured 37 seats.

