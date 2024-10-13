CM Eknath Shinde stated through MSRDC, a network of expressways spanning 5,000 kilometres will be established across the state, facilitating commute in Maharashtra within six to seven hours

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is implementing projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore. Maharashtra ranks number one in the country for the construction of infrastructure projects, Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde stated in Vashi on Sunday, October 13.

The CM was speaking during the inauguration of the north-bound stretch from Mumbai to Pune for Thane Creek Bridge No 3 on the Sion-Panvel highway and the ground-breaking ceremony for the seven creek bridges on the coastal highway from Revas (Raigad) to Reddy (Sindhudurg) in Vashi.

Minister of Public Works (Public Undertakings) Dadaji Bhuse and former Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Shewale were the chief guests. The other dignitaries included Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department Manisha Mhaiskar-Patankar, Vice-Chairman and MSRDC's Managing Director Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad, Joint Managing Director Rajesh Patil, Chief Engineer Rajesh Nighot, and Chief Engineer SK Suravase.

With the inauguration of Thane Creek Bridge No 3, the ground-breaking ceremony for the seven creek bridges on the Revas-Reddy coastal highway — Dharmatar, Kundalika, Agardanda, Bankot, Kelsi, Jaigad, and Kunkeshwar — was conducted via video link by CM.

Locally, the ground-breaking ceremony for each creek bridge was performed by local dignitaries and representatives.

These seven creek bridges have a total length of 26.7 kilometers, for which an administrative approval of Rs 7,851 crore has been granted.

CM Shinde mentioned that the demand for the seven creek bridges on the Revas-Reddy coastal highway has existed since the state's formation, but the demand has been fulfilled only now. "This is a significant milestone. These creek bridges will not only promote development in Konkan but also boost tourism. For the people of Konkan, this is a Diwali gift," he said.

Shinde also stated that through MSRDC, a network of expressways spanning 5,000 kilometres will be established across the state, facilitating commute across Maharashtra within six to seven hours.

He added that the work on the Konkan Greenfield Expressway between Panvel and Sindhudurg is being undertaken by MSRDC. Once completed, the distance from Mumbai to Konkan will be covered in just five hours, claimed Shinde.

Bhuse also expressed confidence that the three-lane north-bound route of Thane Creek Bridge No 3 would significantly reduce traffic congestion and noted that work on the south-bound bridge from Pune to Mumbai is progressing rapidly.