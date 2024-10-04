Firm allegedly failed to provide character certificates, carry out anti-corrosion treatment on bridge

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has terminated the contract of the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and Samruddhi Mahamarg toll operator—Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited—after multiple alleged violations and instances of mismanagement came to light. Despite several reminders by the MSRDC and an independent engineer, the operator allegedly failed to submit character certificates of those deployed to collect tolls.

The contractor is required to maintain the complete length of the BWSL, its approaches and the administrative building. MSRDC sources said, the painting of I-beams and street lights as well as the routine maintenance of CCTV cameras, gantries, electronic display boards and the toll plaza roof were not carried out despite communications between the contractor and the independent engineer. Anti-corrosion treatment has not been carried out since the inception of the contract. It was also alleged that staff at toll plazas were most often not seen in uniform or wearing safety jackets despite repeated reminders by officials.

An MSRDC official said, “A termination notice has been issued to the operator responsible for collecting tolls on the BWSL and Mahamarg due to multiple instances of negligence regarding road maintenance and other essential tasks. Tenders were invited on September 20 for the temporary appointment of a toll collection operator for three months.” The last day for submitting bids was September 27.

An MSRDC source said, “Six companies submitted bids for toll collection rights on BWSL while five firms bid for those of the Mahamarg. The tenders are being scrutinised and the successful bidders will be announced soon.” The termination notice was sent to Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited on August 16, by MSRDC. The contract for collection of the toll on BWSL for three years had been awarded to the contractor in August 2022, entitling the latter to 6.49 per cent of monthly collections.

Alleged breaches of contract

The contact termination notice sent to the toll operator reads, “Since the inception of the contract, several non-compliances/breaches as regards the toll collection, maintenance activities and other terms of the contract have been observed by this office as well as by the independent engineer, Shrikhande Consultants Ltd... Despite several emails, letters and directions issued during several meetings, the defaults have continued.” The MSRDC has alleged that instead of complying, the toll operator only gave generic replies and due to the breaches, the latter was liable to pay penalties as per the contract. Roadway Solutions India Infra did not respond to calls and messages by press time.

Some issues mentioned in termination notice

The notice states that incidents of improper toll collection and certain malpractices had been observed by MSRDC. As per the clause in the contract it is the toll operator’s responsibility to ensure that the FASTag lanes remain operational 24x7. “However, since the inception of the contract, lane nos. 2 and 15 have been observed to be non-operational. Other lanes are also found to be non-operational intermittently on the ground of maintenance activities,” the notice reads.