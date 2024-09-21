Breaking News
Mumbai: Man who jumped off Bandra-Worli Sea Link was addicted to gaming

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The deceased was identified as Altaf Mohammad Husain, who was originally from Uttar Pradesh, and lived in Govandi with his brother

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
00:00

The Worli police are investigating the suspected suicide of a 30-year-old Ola driver, who they believe was battling depression. The driver had previously expressed suicidal thoughts to his family and the police also said that he was addicted to the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India. The incident occurred around 1 am on September 20, when the man allegedly jumped off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Rescue operations were initiated immediately, but his body was discovered hours later, within the Dadar police’s jurisdiction. The deceased was identified as Altaf Mohammad Husain, who was originally from Uttar Pradesh, and lived in Govandi with his brother. 


According to the police, Husain had been struggling with depression for the past six months and was allegedly addicted to the mobile game BGMI (formerly PUBG). “He had taken a loan, and we suspect that his inability to repay it, led to his decision to end his life,” the police stated. The police have sent his phone for forensic analysis to determine the extent of the loan he had taken. “We are looking into his finances and have sent his mobile phone for examination,” an official added. The police will now record the statement of the family members of the deceased. 




