The ruling Mahayuti alliance leaders were working as a team for the common man, Shinde said, adding that the opposition MVA was working with an "anti-development vision"

Pic/Dharmendra Jore

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of working with an "anti-development vision", reported news agency PTI.

Shinde was addressing a joint press conference along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

The Mahayuti allies presented a "report card" of the government's work in the last two years.

Pawar said their opponents were baffled by the tremendous response to their government's schemes, like 'Ladki Bahin' for providing financial assistance to women, reported PTI.

Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar also accused the opposition of creating a "fake narrative".

The MVA comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Fadnavis said the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra brought in transformational schemes, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Nov 20 will decide Maharashtra's future; Mahayuti will get bigger mandate: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will retain power in the state by getting a "bigger mandate" in the next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, reported PTI.

He also said his government made everyone - from women to senior citizens and from farmers to a common man - stakeholders of power through welfare schemes and this will be reflected in the election results.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said November 20 - the day when Maharashtra goes to polls - will decide the future of the state, reported PTI.

The Mahayuti government will come to power with a bigger mandate, the CM asserted.

"We are working as a team and (I am) working as a common man," the chief minister said, reported PTI.

"From 'Ladki Bahin' (beloved sisters) to senior citizens, from farmers to common man, we made everyone a stakeholder of power through schemes. We have shown this to Maharashtra. It ranks number one in development, industry, basic infrastructure and welfare schemes. This will reflect in the outcome of the elections," Shinde said, reported PTI.

He also attacked the opposition for doubting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and accused them of having double standards.

"We are facing elections by putting a united front on the basis of development," Shinde said.

(With inputs from PTI)