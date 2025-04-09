Breaking News
Russia invites PM Modi for May 9 victory day parade in Moscow

Updated on: 09 April,2025 01:24 PM IST  |  Moscow
Russia has officially invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of Germany's defeat in World War II. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko confirmed that the visit is under consideration and that an invitation has already been sent

Vladimir Putin. File Pic

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.


Moscow is expecting the Indian Prime Minister at the May 9 parade. The invitation has already been sent, and the visit is being worked out, Russian news agency Tass quoted Rudenko as saying.


"It's being worked out, it should be this year. He has an invitation," Rudenko said on Tuesday.


Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade.

In January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany. The commanders-in-chief on May 9 signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany which ended the war.

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. He had visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

During the last visit, Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India.

Putin has already accepted Modi's invitation to visit India.

However, the dates of Purin's visit have not been revealed yet.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events. 

