Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comments

Lindsey Graham. Pic/AP

Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was released by Zelensky’s office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight

Explosions rattled Kyiv during daylight Monday as Russian ballistic missiles took aim at it, hours after a more common nighttime barrage of the city by drones and cruise missiles. Debris from missiles intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses fell in its central and northern districts in the morning, landing in the middle of traffic and starting a fire on a roof, the Kyiv military administration said. At least one civilian was reported hurt.

