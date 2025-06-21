Ukraine said Russia launched 80 Shahed and decoy drones overnight, of which 70 were either jammed or shot down. One person was killed and over 24 injured as Russia launched 80 drones overnight on Ukraine. Authorities confirmed 70 drones were intercepted by air defenses or jammed.

Cars damaged by the Russian attack in Odesa yesterday. Pic/AFP

More than 20 Russian drones targetted the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, hitting apartment blocks, officials said.

At least one person was killed and more than two dozen injured in the nighttime attacks, authorities said on Friday. Ukraine said Russia launched 80 Shahed and decoy drones overnight, of which 70 were either jammed or shot down.

