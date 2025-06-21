Breaking News
Russia launches 80 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine one killed dozens injured

Russia launches 80 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine; one killed, dozens injured

Updated on: 21 June,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Ukraine said Russia launched 80 Shahed and decoy drones overnight, of which 70 were either jammed or shot down. One person was killed and over 24 injured as Russia launched 80 drones overnight on Ukraine. Authorities confirmed 70 drones were intercepted by air defenses or jammed.

Russia launches 80 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine; one killed, dozens injured

Cars damaged by the Russian attack in Odesa yesterday. Pic/AFP

Russia launches 80 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine; one killed, dozens injured
More than 20 Russian drones targetted the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, hitting apartment blocks, officials said. 

At least one person was killed and more than two dozen injured in the nighttime attacks, authorities said on Friday. Ukraine said Russia launched 80 Shahed and decoy drones overnight, of which 70 were either jammed or shot down.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


