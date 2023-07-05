Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

The drone attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital, was the first known assault on the city since the Wagner mutiny

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline. Pic/AP

Russian air defences on Tuesday foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city’s international airports, officials said, as a Western analysis said that Russia has managed to slow Kyiv’s recently launched counteroffensive.

The drone attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital, was the first known assault on the city since the Wagner mutiny. Authorities in Ukraine didn’t say whether it launched the drone raid. Russia said that four of the five drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down. There were no casualties or damage reported.

Assault on journo, lawyer in Chechnya

Masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya attacked and beat a journalist and a lawyer on Tuesday. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived when their vehicle was blocked by several cars and they were beaten by several unidentified masked assailants, who put guns to their heads and broke their equipment.

