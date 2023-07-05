Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

The drone attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital, was the first known assault on the city since the Wagner mutiny

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
x
00:00

Russian air defences on Tuesday foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city’s international airports, officials said, as a Western analysis said that Russia has managed to slow Kyiv’s recently launched counteroffensive.


The drone attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital, was the first known assault on the city since the Wagner mutiny. Authorities in Ukraine didn’t say whether it launched the drone raid. Russia said that four of the five drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down. There were no casualties or damage reported.


Assault on journo, lawyer in Chechnya


Masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya attacked and beat a journalist and a lawyer on Tuesday. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived when their vehicle was blocked by several cars and they were beaten by several unidentified masked assailants, who put guns to their heads and broke their equipment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news moscow russia ukraine news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK