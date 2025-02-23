Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Wadala: Toddler run over, mother injured
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia targets Ukraine with record number of strike drones

Russia targets Ukraine with record number of strike drones

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Writing on social media, Zelensky said 267 strike drones had been sent in what he called “the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukrainian cities and villages”

Russia targets Ukraine with record number of strike drones

Firefighters battle a blaze in Kyiv following a drone strike. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Russia targets Ukraine with record number of strike drones
x
00:00

Russia launched more strike drones into Ukraine overnight on Saturday than in any other single attack of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, one day before the three-year anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.


Writing on social media, Zelensky said 267 strike drones had been sent in what he called “the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukrainian cities and villages”.


Ukraine’s air force said 138 drones had been shot down over 13 Ukrainian regions, with 119 more lost en route to their targets. Three ballistic missiles had also been fired, the Ukrainian air force said. One person was killed in a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, according to the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration.


Meanwhile, the UK said it would announce new sanctions on Russia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia ukraine news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK