Russia targets Ukraine with record number of strike drones

Firefighters battle a blaze in Kyiv following a drone strike. Pic/AFP

Russia launched more strike drones into Ukraine overnight on Saturday than in any other single attack of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, one day before the three-year anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Writing on social media, Zelensky said 267 strike drones had been sent in what he called “the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukrainian cities and villages”.

Ukraine’s air force said 138 drones had been shot down over 13 Ukrainian regions, with 119 more lost en route to their targets. Three ballistic missiles had also been fired, the Ukrainian air force said. One person was killed in a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, according to the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration.

Meanwhile, the UK said it would announce new sanctions on Russia.

