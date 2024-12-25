Breaking News
Six-year-old boy critically injured after being run over by car in Vasai
ATS launches campaign to crack down on illegally staying Bangladeshis
Kamgar Sena protests over 'deteriorating conditions' of BEST, BMC chief's remark
Palghar: Forest officer booked for bribery, ACB finds Rs 1.32 crore cash, gold
Kalyan rape case: CM Fadnavis calls for swift justice
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia targets Ukrainian energy infra in massive Christmas Day attack

Russia targets Ukrainian energy infra in massive Christmas Day attack

Updated on: 26 December,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

President Zelensky calls attack inhumane, says its timing was deliberate

Russia targets Ukrainian energy infra in massive Christmas Day attack

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service put out a fire in a house in Kharkiv. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Russia targets Ukrainian energy infra in massive Christmas Day attack
x
00:00

Russia launched a massive missile and drone barrage targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Wednesday, striking a thermal power plant and prompting Ukrainians to take shelter in metro stations on Christmas morning.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said over 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and over 100 attack drones were used to strike Ukraine’s power sources, in a statement on X. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said one Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace.


“Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane?” Zelensky said. “They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.” He said Ukraine has managed to shoot down at least 50 missiles and a significant number of drones.


Ukraine’s biggest private energy company, DTEK, said Russia struck one of their thermal power plants on Wednesday morning, making it the 13th attack on Ukraine’s power grid this year. “Denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people as they celebrate Christmas is a depraved and evil act that must be answered,” Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK wrote on his X account.

Ukrainian state energy operator, Ukrenergo, applied preemptive power outages across the country, due to a “massive missile attack”, leading to electricity going out in several districts of the capital, Kyiv. At least seven strikes targeted Kharkiv, sparking fires across the city, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. At least three people were injured, local authorities said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia ukraine christmas world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK