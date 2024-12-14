Ukraine’s air force reported multiple strike drones launched at Ukraine overnight followed by swarms of cruise missiles in the country’s air space

A view of the turbine hall of a thermal power plant damaged during a missile attack, at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Russia targets Ukrainian infra with massive attack x 00:00

Russia on Friday launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine, involving dozens of cruise missiles and drones, the latest such strike aimed at crippling the country’s electricity system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian military targeted the Ukrainian power grid, energy minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on his Facebook page. “The enemy continues its terror,” he said.

Halushchenko said energy workers do everything necessary to “minimise negative consequences for the energy system,” promising to release more details on damages once the security situation allows it.

Ukraine’s air force reported multiple strike drones launched at Ukraine overnight followed by swarms of cruise missiles in the country’s air space.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever