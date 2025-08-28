Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > EU delegation building severely damaged in Russian missile strike on Kyiv

EU delegation building "severely" damaged in Russian missile strike on Kyiv

Updated on: 28 August,2025 02:24 PM IST  |  Kyiv
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The overnight attack on Wednesday involved a barrage of Russian missiles, which killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more. No casualties have been reported yet from the strike on the EU delegation premises

EU delegation building

A damaged building in Kyiv following a Russian missile strike. PIC/AFP

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has caused severe damage to the European Union (EU) delegation building, Euro News reported, citing EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova.

The overnight attack on Wednesday involved a barrage of Russian missiles, which killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more, reported news agency ANI. No casualties have been reported yet from the strike on the EU delegation premises.



Ambassador Mathernova strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “Moscow's true answer to peace efforts.”


European Council President Antonio Costa expressed shock and support, stating, “The EU will not be intimidated. Russia’s aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people.”

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos also denounced the strike, calling it a brutal act and extending full solidarity to both EU staff and the Ukrainian people, reported ANI.

“I strongly condemn these brutal attacks, a clear sign that Russia rejects peace and chooses terror. Our full solidarity goes to EU staff, their families, and all Ukrainians enduring this aggression,” Kos posted on social media.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the missile attack, stating that emergency workers were clearing debris from a residential building targeted by the strike.

“Right now in Kyiv, first responders are clearing the rubble of an ordinary residential building after a Russian strike. Another massive attack against our cities and communities. Killings again. Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

He also called on the international community to respond, singling out China and Hungary.

“We expect a reaction from China to what is going on. China has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire. Yet this is not happening because of Russia. We expect a reaction from Hungary. The death of children should definitely stir far greater emotions than anything else. We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions,” Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, Ukraine also criticised Russia’s proposal to withdraw from the Council of Europe's treaty for the prevention of torture, viewing it as a “tacit admission of guilt”. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russia of committing war crimes and using torture against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war.

(With ANI inputs)

