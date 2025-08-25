Russian officials said several power and energy facilities were targeted. The fire at the nuclear facility was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported. While the attack damaged a transformer, radiation levels remained within normal ranges

People gather for a rally in support of missing soldiers at the Independence Square on Ukraine’s Independence Day, on Sunday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PIC/AFP

Russia accused Ukraine on Sunday of launching drone attacks that sparked a fire at a nuclear power plant in its western Kursk region overnight.

Russia accused Ukraine on Sunday of launching drone attacks that sparked a fire at a nuclear power plant in its western Kursk region overnight.

Russian officials said several power and energy facilities were targeted. The fire at the nuclear facility was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported. While the attack damaged a transformer, radiation levels remained within normal ranges.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said it was aware of media reports that a transformer at the plants had caught fire “due to military activity”. A blaze was also reported at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad region, home to a major fuel export terminal.

Russia said it intercepted 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight into Sunday. Ukraine said Russia fired 72 drones and decoys, along with a cruise missile, overnight into Sunday, of which 48 drones were shot down or jammed.

Canadian PM arrives in Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine on Independence Day. “Just arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine. On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation’s history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X. He also stressed that Canada will step up its support to achieve peace and resolve the crisis.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever