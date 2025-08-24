Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Vladimir Putin wont meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Ukraine accepts Moscows terms

Vladimir Putin won’t meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Ukraine accepts Moscow’s terms

Updated on: 24 August,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Trump said on Friday he expected to make a decision on his next actions in two weeks if direct talks aren’t scheduled. He raised the possibility of imposing new sanctions or tariffs on Russia, a threat he has previously floated but not followed through on

Vladimir Putin won’t meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Ukraine accepts Moscow’s terms

Trump raised the possibility of imposing new sanctions or tariffs on Russia as well. Pic/PTI

Vladimir Putin won’t meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Ukraine accepts Moscow’s terms
US President Donald Trump started the week declaring a diplomatic breakthrough in his bid to prod Moscow and Kyiv closer to peace, announcing he had begun arranging for direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Four days later, his optimism has diminished. Russia’s top diplomat made it clear on Friday that Putin won’t meet with Zelenskyy until the Ukrainians agree to some of Moscow’s longstanding demands to end the conflict.

It’s a stinging setback for Trump, who had been touting his diplomatic blitz as resulting in indisputable momentum for a deal to halt a conflict he vowed as a candidate to end on Day One in office. Trump said on Friday he expected to make a decision on his next actions in two weeks if direct talks aren’t scheduled. He raised the possibility of imposing new sanctions or tariffs on Russia, a threat he has previously floated but not followed through on.



“We’re going to see whether or not they have a meeting,” Trump told reporters in an Oval Office appearance. “It’ll be interesting to see. If they don’t, why didn’t they have a meeting, because I told them to have a meeting. But I’ll know what I am going to do in two weeks.” 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

