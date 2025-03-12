The talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, offer an opportunity for Kyiv officials to repair Ukraine’s relationship with Trump’s administration after an argument during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s February 28 visit to the White House

Fuel reservoirs burn after a Russian drone strike in Ukraine. Pic/AFP

High-stakes talks between senior delegations from Ukraine and the US on how to end Kyiv’s three-year war with Moscow opened in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, hours after Russian air defences shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over Russia.

The talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, offer an opportunity for Kyiv officials to repair Ukraine’s relationship with Trump’s administration after an argument during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s February 28 visit to the White House.

Critically, Ukraine needs to persuade Washington to end the subsequent US suspension of military aid and some intelligence sharing. US officials have said that positive talks in Jeddah could mean it may be only a short suspension.

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that they will propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea, which would bring safer shipping, relief from long-range missile strikes that have hit civilians in Ukraine, and the release of prisoners. Senior officials said Kyiv is also ready to sign an agreement with the US on Ukraine’s rare earth minerals—a deal US President Donald Trump is keen to secure.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US delegation would not propose any specific measures for an end to the three-year conflict but rather wanted to hear from Ukraine about what they would be willing to consider.

