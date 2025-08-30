Breaking News
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dials PM Modi

Updated on: 30 August,2025 08:49 PM IST  |  Beijing
PTI

Top

The conversation came two-days ahead of PM Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dials PM Modi

PM Modi on Saturday spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India supports all efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India supports all efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

In a phone conversation initiated by Zelenskyy, Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict.



The conversation came two-days ahead of Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Chinese city.


"Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi said on 'X'.

The prime minister landed in Tianjin this evening to attend the SCO summit.

President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine.

An Indian readout said Modi reaffirmed India's "steadfast and consistent position" for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.

The prime minister reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard, it said.

"The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," it added.

