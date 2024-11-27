Russian attack sets new record for the number of drones used

Most drones intercepted, but apartment buildings and critical infrastructure damaged in Ukraine

A apartment building damaged by a Russian attack in Kharkiv. Pic/AP

Russia launched 188 drones against most regions of Ukraine in a nighttime blitz, the Ukrainian air force said on Tuesday, describing it as a record number of drones deployed in a single attack. Most of the drones were intercepted, according to the air force, but apartment buildings and critical infrastructure such as the national power grid were damaged. No casualties were immediately reported in the 17 targeted regions.

Russia has been hammering civilian areas of Ukraine with increasingly heavy drone, missile and glide bomb attacks. At the same time, Russia’s army has largely held the battlefield initiative for the past year and has been pushing hard in the eastern Donetsk region where it is making significant tactical advances, according to Western military analysts. Ukraine faces a difficult winter, with worries about the reliability of the electricity supply amid Russia’s attacks and how much US support it can count on next year after Donald Trump takes office in January.

The air raid alert in the Kyiv region overnight lasted more than seven hours. Meanwhile, the Russia said on Tuesday its forces destroyed 39 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions near the border with Ukraine. Ukraine’s General Staff said on Tuesday that over the past 24 hours roughly half of the clashes along the about 1,000-kilometer front line occurred near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

