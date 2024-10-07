Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Russian court sentences 72 year old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting in Ukraine

Russian court sentences 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting in Ukraine

Updated on: 07 October,2024 03:30 PM IST  |  Moscow
AP |

Prosecutors said Stephen Hubbard signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and he fought alongside them until being captured two months later

A Russian court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old American to nearly seven years in prison for fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.


Prosecutors said Stephen Hubbard signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and he fought alongside them until being captured two months later.


He was sentenced to six years and 10 months in a general-security prison. Prosecutors had called for a sentence of seven years in a maximum-security prison. 


