Home > News > World News > Article > Russian drone attack Four killed eight hurt in Odesa
Russian drone attack: Four killed, eight hurt in Odesa

Updated on: 03 March,2024 05:34 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

A 3-month-old baby was among the dead. A further eight people sustained injuries, authorities said.

A three-month old baby was among those found dead in the Ukrainian residential complex. Pic/AP

Four people were killed when debris from a Russian drone hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Saturday.


A 3-month-old baby was among the dead. A further eight people sustained injuries, authorities said.


Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said that the Shahed drone was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, and that the falling debris hit the apartment building.


Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Odesa region was attacked by eight drones, of which seven were shot down by air defenses.

Across the country more widely, air defenses shot down 14 of 17 drones launched against Ukraine, according to the country’s Armed Forces.

In Russia, a drone crashed into an apartment building in St. Petersburg Saturday morning, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news russia ukraine
