Home > News > World News > Article > Russian drone attacks kill three in northeast Ukraine

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war have stalled, with the last direct meeting between Kyiv and Moscow almost three weeks ago and no follow-up talks scheduled

A heavily damaged flat in Kyiv following a strike on June 23. Pic/AFP

Russian drone attacks killed three people in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Sumy, including a child on Tuesday. It came a day after Ukraine said Russia carried out dozens of drone and missile strikes on its territory, killing 10 people in the capital Kyiv. Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war have stalled, with the last direct meeting between Kyiv and Moscow almost three weeks ago and no follow-up talks scheduled.

“We have information about three dead. Among them is an eight-year-old boy. The boy’s body was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house. The strike took the lives of people from different families. They all lived on the same street. They went to sleep in their homes but the Russian drones interrupted their sleep forever,” said Oleg Grygorov, head of the Sumy region’s military administration.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


russia ukraine Kyiv world news International news

