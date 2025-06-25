Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war have stalled, with the last direct meeting between Kyiv and Moscow almost three weeks ago and no follow-up talks scheduled

A heavily damaged flat in Kyiv following a strike on June 23. Pic/AFP

Russian drone attacks killed three people in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Sumy, including a child on Tuesday. It came a day after Ukraine said Russia carried out dozens of drone and missile strikes on its territory, killing 10 people in the capital Kyiv. Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war have stalled, with the last direct meeting between Kyiv and Moscow almost three weeks ago and no follow-up talks scheduled.

“We have information about three dead. Among them is an eight-year-old boy. The boy’s body was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house. The strike took the lives of people from different families. They all lived on the same street. They went to sleep in their homes but the Russian drones interrupted their sleep forever,” said Oleg Grygorov, head of the Sumy region’s military administration.

